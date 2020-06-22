The FaceApp application once again became a topic of conversation on social networks since it now includes the new “gender change” option. This novelty even generated the “faceappchallenge” on Facebook and Instagram. Due to this new appearance in people’s digital lives, doubts about the security of the facial recognition application and the risks of sharing such information for privacy reasons returned.

In this regard, Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, assured that the app does not contain any malicious elements. However, it should be noted that facial recognition technology is generally used to authenticate passwords, so the user must be very careful when sharing their image with third parties.

“We have to treat these new forms of authentication as passwords, since any widely available facial recognition system can end up being used for both good and bad,” said the security expert. According to Assolini, the company that owns FaceApp could even sell these images to entities that use Artificial Intelligence to make facial recognition modifications.

“In addition, it must be taken into account that this data is stored on third-party servers, and that it can also be stolen by cyber criminals and used to impersonate identities,” he added. To avoid any kind of security-related problem, the analyst recommended that if, despite these warnings, users want to use this app, they should be aware of the app’s security and download it only from official stores. He also reiterated the importance of reading the privacy terms of the applications to understand what information is requested.

“According to data from our Resaca Digital study, more than 54% of Mexicans do not read the terms of use of applications and forget to think about how their data can be used,” Assolini concluded.

When downloading applications, Kaspersky recommends that users take the following precautions:

1.- Make sure the application is reliable and download from official stores.

2.- Read the privacy terms to understand what information is requested.

3.- Treat facial recognition as a password: don’t use it everywhere.

4.- Always check what permissions are requested, such as the login associated with an existing account in a certain social network.

👍 I like it

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad