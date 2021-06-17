They warn that 75% of Spain is at risk of desertification

06/16/2021 at 11:13 PM CEST

Spain is moving towards its desertification and therefore the entities Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, together with the Citizen Observatory of the Drought, ask for measures to change this situation. Among them, change the current hydrological legislation, adequately combat the overexploitation of aquifers and illegal wells and, in addition, implement new agricultural systems that recover the soils instead of deteriorating them.

Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace have warned that more than 75 percent of the soil in Spain is at risk of desertification and demand the establishment of policies and actions that allow soil fertility to be regenerated.

On the occasion of the celebration this Thursday of the International Day to Combat Desertification and the Friends of the Earth Drought proposes a ‘biointensive’ agriculture system that would allow to produce food and, at the same time, regenerate the soil, recover and maintain its fertility and increase its resilience to the impacts of climate change.

The motto for this World Day 2021 is’ Restoration. Land. Recovery’ and in that sense, Friends of the Earth insists that the introduction of this biointensive method in Spain two years ago has a “key role” in regenerating the soil, since it allows to produce enough food in a minimum space and “without practically” using resources external to the growing area, while regenerating the soil up to 60 times faster than nature itself.

The organization has promoted this technique together with Ecology Action and Ecopol and has trained 80 people who apply these methods in Aragon, Galicia, Ibiza, La Rioja, the Community of Madrid and Mallorca. The project also has the support of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge and the Biodiversity Foundation.

Coinciding with the celebration, the NGO presents its preliminary results that indicate yields 2.5 times higher per unit of soil than in the Spanish averages of the Ministry of Agriculture.

For its part, Greenpeace warns that the 70 percent of the Spanish river basin districts have high or severe levels of water stress and underlines that the Government itself warns of a “forthcoming increase in the intensity and magnitude of droughts due to climate change”, for which the NGO urges a “deep” transformation of water management strategies, as well as to combat illegal wells, overexploitation and contamination of water resources.

The NGO, together with the Citizen Observatory of Drought, warn of the effects of climate change on the risk of drought as well as desertification (degradation of the lands of arid and semi-arid zones caused by climatic variations and human activities) are already unquestionable .

During the second half of the 20th century, the available water resources in many basins of the Iberian Peninsula has been reduced between 10 and 20 percent.

Currently, Spanish reservoirs are at 58.34 percent of their total capacity, which is lower than the levels of 2019, the year of the last drought.

Proposals to stop the desert in Spain

The head of the Greenpeace water campaign, Julio Barea, has stated that in the face of the devastating problems associated with drought and desertification, it is necessary to stop climate change and the loss of biodiversity.

For this reason, it considers that it is necessary to strengthen the rural environment and change the way food and consumer goods are produced to prevent Spain from becoming “a desertified territory in a few years.”

For this reason, Greenpeace calls for a more ambitious review of the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law to reduce CO2 emissions in 2030 by at least 55 percent compared to 1990, reach net zero emissions in 2040 and accelerate the end of fossil fuels.

It also claims a modification of hydrological policy to respond decisively to the objectives of the Water Framework Directive and thus guarantee the quality of water bodies; that the bodies of water and water resources and risks are managed jointly and involve citizens “actively” in the search for consensus on the management of the resource.

On the other hand, it considers it necessary to maintain a resounding and unequivocal position in front of the overexploitation and contamination of water resources and the proliferation of illegal wells. Another of his proposals is the reconversion of the agricultural model and put a brake on the expansion of industrial livestock.

Regarding forest management, it asks that it be consistent with the problems of aridity and intensification of droughts that Spain suffers and that the proliferation of urbanization in the forest space be avoided and that society be made aware of the risk posed by fires.

Globally, Greenpeace and the Drought Observatory urge to take into account when organizing the territory the effects of climate change on hydrological planning, agrarian policy, tourism, coastal management, rural development, urban planning, health, migration, etc. etc., guaranteeing balance and territorial cohesion.

Finally, they consider that another of the lines of action against desertification is to inform, educate and include citizens in management to achieve real risk governance.

