With ten days of protests in South Florida nearing the death of George Floyd, the cry for justice and the condemnation of police brutality, they have been accompanied by additional concern, and is the threat that COVID -19 spreads more easily due to crowds and the characteristics of this type of demonstration.

The fact has become a concern for specialists and health authorities.

Dr. Aileen Marty, professor of infectious diseases at Florida International University (FIU), believes that although protests are very well justified, when people join, and especially when they shout for their message to be heard, the possibilities of contagion of the new coronavirus.

For many specialists such as Dr. Marty, the main concern is people who do not develop symptoms of the disease or only have very mild symptoms, but they can spread the virus.

Also, “when they use those gases, they make people cough and when you do that, it causes the virus to spread and can go up to 27 feet,” explains Dr. Marty.

The Miami City Police is aware of this danger. Freddy Cruz, police director, indicates that they do not want to use it but that in some moments they must take action. “We don’t want to be bad. Now they have to understand that if the group becomes violent, the police will take action. “

“Those gases can cause lung damage that can last for weeks, so those lungs are more sensitive to the virus,” says Marty.

Cruz points out that the protesters “have to wear their masks responsibly so that if they have them, this gas will not affect them as much.”

Many of the protesters are aware that there is a risk of contagion, but they consider that defending their message is also important.

“We are protected and we are fighting for what is necessary,” said one of the protesters consulted on the matter.

Specialists recommend that people who have participated in a march undergo a coronavirus examination four or five days after the demonstration.

Regarding the protests, the city of Miami Gardens will light up all of its giant billboards or posters starting today with messages of support for the African American community and the Black Lives Matter group.