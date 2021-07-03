They warn of irreversible environmental damage due to leakage in the Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Azul, an environmental justice organization based in the United States, warned that the leak and fire in the Pemex submarine line in the Gulf of Mexico will cause irreversible damage to the ocean and marine fauna.

Marce Gutiérrez-Graudins, founder and executive director of Azul, highlighted that the extraction of oil from the seabed is a threat not only to ecosystems, but also to the millions of people who depend on the sea as fishermen or providers of tourism services.

Unfortunately, what we see today is neither the first nor the last time this will happen. We have decades of spills where oil is extracted from the sea. More than isolated accidents, oil spills are common ”, he lamented.

He indicated that according to the United States Coast Guard, between 1973 and 2011, there were more than 40,000 oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico.

That equates to more than a thousand per year. The United States Government reports that in the four years after the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico (2011-2014), the extraction of oil at sea caused a total of 1,63 injuries or damages to people, 477 explosions and fires. , 22 losses of well control, 11 spills of more than 2,100 gallons of oil (almost 7,950 liters), and 11 deaths, ”he said.

Marce Gutiérrez-Graudins recalled that the Gulf of Mexico suffered the longest observed mortality event of marine mammals and turtles with the Deepwater Horizon spill.

We all know the tragic record of oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico. Accidents are not an isolated anomaly, they are common and unavoidable. We simply do not have a safe way to extract oil from the sea. It is urgent that we change our dependence on oil towards renewable energy ”, he said.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **