FACUA-Consumers in Action alert of a website that simulates being an official portal of the United States Government, specifically the page of the Department of Homeland Security, which facilitates the processing of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

The association requests the consumer authorities of Andalusia, Madrid and Catalonia to initiate sanction proceedings against the owner of the page, the company E-Max International LLC for misleading advertising.

The THIS It is an authorization to travel to the United States issued by the Department of Homeland Security processed by an electronic system.

FACUA points out that the Web www.esta.es It has been prepared with the aim of making the user believe that they are interacting with an official web portal of the North American Administration when in reality it is not.

The page not only offers users a paid service, which costs between 54 and 70 euros, which the US Administration gives at a significantly lower price, but to be able to provide it requires a series of personal data.

The Association considers that this website seems to be created so that the user is confused with its content and thus pays the amount requested for the ESTA processing, mistakenly believing that such payment is required by a public body.

The association indicates that this page uses symbols such as the flag of the United States, including on the website favicon and, furthermore, that the URL itself only collects mentions of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization without any other element that could link this website to a private company.

Likewise, FACUA emphasizes that the user can only realize that he is before a private company and not before a public body in a paragraph at the end of the web, in a size much smaller than the rest of the messages that appear on the page, from so that the user does not need to see this information before requesting ESTA through this website.

The association recalls that article 5 of the Unfair Competition Law establishes that “any conduct that contains false information or information that, even being truthful, due to its content or presentation, induces or may mislead the recipients” is considered unfair as misleading. .