They warn of a problem in the labeling of this chocolate and recommend not to consume it

Three pieces of a chocolate bar. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Spanish Agency for Food Health and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued a new food alert. This time, due to a popular hot chocolate.

The Aesan, from the Ministry of Consumption, has reported that lots 120121 and 150421 of the Chocolates Merino brand have the presence of an undeclared milk protein on their labeling.

This 400-gram tablet, with an expiration date of February 2022, would have been distributed, at least, in the autonomous communities of La Rioja and Madrid.

From the moment Aesan found out, it has been made known to the entities responsible for the autonomous communities. Through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (Sciri), it has asked them to verify the withdrawal of the products.

Until then and as a precaution, he has recommended to those who are allergic to milk protein to refrain from consuming it. In addition, he has also recalled that the consumption of this product does not imply any risk for other consumers.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lidl’s ‘plan B’ to reissue its biggest bestseller

An American tries Kinder Bueno and her reaction has already been shared by half Twitter

Mercadona delights with a product that has disappeared: “You have made me very sad”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.