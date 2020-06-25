COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the US, especially in southern and western states of the country, such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida.

Cases of COVID-19 do not stop increasing in U.S, especially in southern and western states of the country, such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, which is generating that the state authorities warned this Thursday of a possible pause to their measures of reopening to prevent a further spread.

This hypothetical withdrawal will occur after it is known that the United States added more than 37 thousand new coronavirus infections, a record number very similar to those recorded in late April, during the peak of the pandemic in the region of New York.

Deaths, however, have not skyrocketed in the U.S. and they average less than a thousand daily, far from the 2,500 that were reached in April.

Stay at home

One of the most impacted states at the moment is California, where the coronavirus hospitalization rate has grown 32 percent in the last 14 days, reported the governor of that state, the Democrat Gavin newsom, at a press conference this Thursday.

To the extent that we do not see progress, and we are not seeing it now, we reserve the right to put a pause in terms of advancing in the later phase and we have the ability to re-issue the order to remain at home, “he alerted Newsom.

California was already one of the first states to implement that regulation, although it did later enact a gradual revival of economic activity.

The most affected area in the state is the county of The Angels, where more than 2,000 cases have been reported daily lately.

That is why the mayor of the city of Los Angeles, the also Democrat Eric Garcetti, asked its residents to stay home “as long as possible” to reduce the risk of contagion.

Wearing a mask, practicing physical distance, washing our hands and staying home whenever we can is our best defense, ”he argued at a press conference on Wednesday.

More than 5,000 daily cases in Texas and Florida

Texas, one of the most populous states in the USA with 29 million inhabitants, reported this Wednesday 5 thousand 500 confirmed infections of COVID-19, thus becoming one of the epicenters of the current stage of the pandemic in the country.

For that reason, the governor of that southern state, Republican Greg Abbott, ordered this Thursday to stop the process of economic reopening of the state due to the record recorded in the number of hospitalizations and confirmed infections of COVID-19.

The last thing I want to do as a state is go back and close business. This temporary pause will help our state control expansion until we are able to enter the next phase of our state’s economic opening, “Abbott said in a statement.

The rebound is concentrated in the metropolitan areas of Houston and Dallas, and in cities like Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

Currently, Texas has 4,389 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, compared to 2,793 a week ago, according to data from the State Department of Health.

A similar situation is experienced in Florida, a state in which the daily cases of COVID-19 rebounded again this Thursday with 5 thousand 4 positive people and 46 deaths, overcoming the barrier of 5 thousand for the second consecutive day.

CDC estimates 20 million infections

Total, U.S It is the country in the world most affected by the pandemic with 2 million 388 thousand 865 confirmed cases and 122 thousand 71 deaths, more than double the second, which is Brazil, according to the University Johns Hopkins.

Still, the actual number of Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 could top 20 million, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Thursday.

Our best estimate right now is that for every case that is reported, there are actually ten other infections, ”CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a call to reporters.

Redfield explained that the estimate comes from looking at blood samples across the country to detect presence of antibodies against the virus and realizing that for every confirmed case of COVID-19, ten more people had antibodies.

With information from .