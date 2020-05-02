The confinement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can cause anguish and anxiety in people with autism, said psychology specialist Judith Vaillard Martínez.

In an interview with Notimex, he explained that because these people have inflexibility of thought, routine changes affect them much more than any other individual, even requiring more effort.

“The fact that everyone is in the same environment makes them very bad,” he said in the framework of World Autism Day, which is commemorated on April 2.

The also director of the Domus Institute of Autism pointed out that this is a neurodevelopmental disorder that manifests itself in the first two years of life, although the signs may be evident around 12 months of age.

He stressed that some of the features to identify this disorder early are that they avoid eye contact, they do not respond to the smile or other facial expressions of the parents, they do not look at or point to the objects, they like routines, they make it difficult for them to change and do unusual activities repetitively.

Vaillard Martínez indicated that in order to lessen the impact of the running of the bulls, they should be helped to understand what is happening and create an internal structure in which what they can do is established. In addition to rescuing a little from their daily agenda and avoiding eating junk foods, as they can cause metabolic disturbances.

“You have to help them deal with this. Not only do you have to tell them they can’t, but you have to give them an alternative, and try to go out a little to isolated places that don’t have many people, “he recommended.

In Mexico, it is calculated that one out of every 115 children has autism, however, it is considered that this figure may be higher because not all people are diagnosed.

