FaceApp regains its popularity with the free “gender change” filter, however, it opens the door again to violate your information derived from facial recognition.

This filter has generated the “hashtag” “faceappchallenge” and this novelty raises questions about the security of the facial recognition application and the risks of sharing this information for privacy reasons, notes Kaspersky.

The application does not contain any malicious elements, however, since facial recognition is a technology used mainly for password authentication, the user must be very careful when sharing their image with third parties, highlights Fabio Assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky .

“We have to treat these new forms of authentication as passwords, as any widely available facial recognition system can end up being used for both good and bad,” says Assolini.

The company that owns FaceApp can sell these images to entities that use Artificial Intelligence to make facial recognition modifications.

“In addition, it should be noted that this data is stored on third-party servers, and that it can also be stolen by cyber criminals and used to impersonate identities.”

More than 54% of Mexicans do not read the terms of use of applications and forget to think about how their data can be used, to prevent your identity from being violated, the company recommends:

– Make sure the application is reliable and its download from official stores.

– Read the privacy terms to understand what information is requested.

– Treat facial recognition as a password: don’t use it everywhere.

– Always check what permissions are requested, such as the login associated with an existing account in a certain social network.

