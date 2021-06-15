“They wanted to take my life”, Alfredo Adame accuses Gustavo Adolfo Infante | INSTAGRAM

As everyone knows, Alfredo Adame at 62, is one of the most scandalous characters in the world. artistic medium at this time, in addition, he does not like to let anyone tell him or do anything.

It has such an explosive character that some users have liked it and have taken it as a joke, although he is serious, so much so that he has starred in many fights with different celebrities such as Carlos Trejo, Ghostbusters, El Rey Grupero, Laura Zapata, Diana Golden and Rocío Banquells, her ex-sister-in-law and many others.

Despite so many lawsuits, things have not gone from being words or demands, however he himself assures that the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante if he wanted to pass and was looking to take his life.

Even Alfredo Adame He had to go to TVNotas to tell them what had happened, assuring that they are the only ones to whom he would entrust this delicate matter. He answered some questions and we will give you a summary so you can find out everything.

Alfredo assures that Gustavo Adolfo is “a pig” who only knows how to say negative things about everyone in the world such as what he is doing with the Pinal family although with him things are more serious and serious.

Despite the fact that they had a good relationship before, she even invited him to do some commercials, things did not turn out also thanks to the supposed envy that he has, assuring him that he is a frustrated, bitter and self-conscious guy who was lucky enough to be with Paty Chapoi “from lick boots ”.

Adame also assures that Gustavo is addicted to alcohol and drugs and that he even knows people who have seen him. According to the actor, it was last year when he began to talk about him and that they went wrong.

But Adame is sure that things got more serious when Gustavo Adolfo joined Carlos Trejo the grupero king and another businessman to plot against him and make a mess of him.

According to what he said in September 2020, I received a call from Gustavo Adolfo assuring that he wanted to introduce him to a music entrepreneur from Aguascalientes, who was looking for someone to do a project to generate money thanks to the world situation that they were asking for the concerts to were made.

In that call the idea was to make a Reality Show in the style of Big Brother inviting controversial people to be able to give a good show.

Alfredo Adame suspected that the money that was going to be invested in the project was not of good origin, that is, that it probably came from organizations outside the law. They even cited Alfredo Adame in a restaurant where they introduced him to the businessman who explained the project which he wanted to sell to Netflix.

After insisting a lot that he attend a ranch where he would introduce him to some of the people and facilities where the Show would take place but that it was only because of what he suspects they wanted to do something to him.

According to him they were insisting a lot that it was only so probably if they had something planned according to the suspicion, according to the businessman, he always wore his guards and something suspicious was seen, he did not seem like a normal producer.

The interview continued and Adame remained suspicious about this supposed macabre plot against him. He says that he also received some messages on Facebook and that he suspects it was the same businessman.

In the end, Adame assures that Gustavo Adolfo is the intellectual head of the plan to take his life, however it could only be another way of attracting attention, but we could not assure it because of the driver’s way of being.