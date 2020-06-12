Curious: 6 killed and several almost blind from drinking homemade beer in quarantine. One country imposed a ban on alcohol during its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But everything went very wrong and the outcome was worse than the pandemic.

Six people died and several more were partially blind after drinking homemade beer during the pandemic lockdown in a country that tried to ban alcohol to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Perhaps the idea was to prevent people from getting together to drink, to discourage parties and celebrations. But in this place, South Africa, the ban on drinking alcohol, more exactly, beer, made despair end in tragedy.

They say “made the law, made the trap.”

If they couldn’t buy the beer … they were going to make it themselves. And sell it. That is what some smugglers thought.

And they did it, they made homemade beer as they came up with and they set out to sell it under a rope so that others could enjoy the drink.

What they did not know is that this little taste would lead to a fatal personal tragedy, since in different parts of the world there had already been cases of deaths from ingesting adulterated alcohol, however, in this case things went further and incredibly They got out of control for the now victims.

It turned out that the smugglers didn’t know, or didn’t want to do it right, and their golden elixir was toxic.

Various media outlets echoed what happened in South Africa, where the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic are just beginning to take their toll, with more than 7 million infected worldwide, the United States, Brazil and Russia being the most affected countries. by the covid-19.

The Mirror gives details of what the deadly disaster was like.

It seems that just a few days before the ban was lifted, a group of friends gathered to drink homemade beer in Cape Town.

As a result, six of them died of suspected methanol poisoning and four others were hospitalized. Of the survivors, two have been discharged from the hospital while the other two are still receiving treatment.

But, those who did not die, have not emerged unscathed from this adventure. They may have been left with serious eye damage, according to reports.

Sania Rungana, 33, is the heartbroken widow of one of the victims. She is 8 months pregnant and was left alone. She says that her husband went to drink some beers and when he returned home he fell asleep. Then, the next day, he went back to drinking that same homemade beer that … his neighbor sold him!

On the third day, her husband was unable to speak and “seemed confused.” She thought she had a huge hangover, but was disturbed to see it getting worse and worse. When she realized that she could no longer speak or see, they took him to the hospital between her and her brother-in-law.

When the victim’s brother, who had also been drinking, returned home, he realized that the headache that he also suffered from was getting worse and he was unable to walk properly.

So he went to the hospital and was admitted the night his brother died there.

He was luckier, he was discharged, but he feels weak, does not see well and has constant joint pain and migraines.

Police spokesman Andre Traut said: “Death investigation cases have been recorded and the exact cause of his death has not yet been determined.”

And they continue investigating, although the deaths so far are six, however the number of victims will undoubtedly be greater when other people begin to present the fatal symptoms that led to the death of the first ‘brave’ people who were encouraged to consume this beer .

So, in this case, it can be said that the remedy to prevent COVID-19 was worse than the disease. Although perhaps what was actually harmful is the human spirit of skipping protocols at will.

A stupid tragedy that caused valuable lives to be lost. And it is that in some countries like Mexico, people are also exposing themselves to the coronavirus contagion in order to buy beer.

Thanks for reading our Curiosities of the day note, we are waiting for you tomorrow with another incredible story!