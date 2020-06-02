It is one of those ideas that you would believe you have only heard in science fiction movies worthy of Armageddon. However, this occurred to experts from the National Center for Space Sciences (NSSC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who came up with a rather strange concept of kinetic impact on space.

These would be ships loaded with rocks, which should be collected from near-Earth asteroids and with that same structure then collide against the potentially most dangerous to impact our planet.

According to a report carried out by Europa Press quoting the Xinhua agency, "there are more than 18,000 asteroids close to Earth, of which approximately 800 are more than a kilometer in diameter" and that they would be serious threats to the integrity of our planetary sphere.

In the following image you can see how scientists plan to make these collisions of ships loaded with rocks, against the asteroids. In the simulations designed by the researchers, the new method was more effective at deflecting one of these dangerous objects than a classic kinetic impact.

