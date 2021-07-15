They want to put confinement to the biggest killing machines: domestic cats

(Photo by Sergen Sezgin / Anadolu Agency via .)

The Australian town of Knox, a suburb of Melbourne, has made a very clear and direct decision to protect local biodiversity. A decision that has generated considerable controversy: decree a 24-hour confinement of all the cats in the town.

As of October of this same year 2021, Any cat that the authorities find on the street will be picked up, their owners will be located and a financial fine may be imposed.

It seems very drastic. But really, it is a measure that is, at least in part, justified. Because we don’t like to think about it – especially those of us who have cats as pets – but cats are real killing machines.

They are one of the most effective predators out there. The success rate of cats, that is, the number of times they manage to capture a prey compared to the number of times they try, is one of the highest in the animal world. And to put data from Australia, it is estimated that cats are responsible for around 1.5 billion deaths of native fauna each year.

So what Australia is a very particular case. It is a well-known story, but one that is worth remembering: Australia is an isolated island-continent, with a natural history different from that of many places in the world.. Cats are not indigenous fauna, and the indigenous fauna of Australia is not adapted to cats. The birds, mammals, reptiles and other animals present in Australia have not had hundreds of thousands of years to learn the best strategies to flee from cats, because cats arrived with European settlers only a few centuries ago. This makes cats even more dangerous.

Then It seems that everything is clear, right? Where is the controversy? Well because, although everything we have mentioned is true, there are also nuances.

Among the people who oppose the measure are those who argue that it is cruel to lock cats inside houses, when these animals have become accustomed to enjoying their environment. That maybe a curfew would be better, rather than lock them up all day. How to get cats to learn schedules do not explain it, yes.

But also there is another group of people who oppose this measure with stronger arguments. For example a not unimportant part of the impact that cats have on biodiversity is not generated by domestic cats, but by feral cats. In fact, the main part of the impact could be attributed to the feral cats.

They also defend that, if the domestic cat is well cared for and fed, it will hardly hunt, another argument in which they are partly right. And that keeping house cats at home does nothing to solve that problem, and it does affect the well-being of house cats.

In other words, the measure has a clear basis and justification, but there are also strong arguments against it. And it is complex to know if what is going to be done is the best that could be done.

