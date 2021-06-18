They want to make the sequel to Twister (1996) with a more inclusive cast

Twister, a movie about tornadoes that could have a new installment, was released in 1996 and actress Helen Hunt wants to be involved.

The movie of Twister It was a great success, raising nearly $ 500 million in 1996 on a budget of about $ 92 million. Directed by Jan de Bont (Speed, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), the cast include Helen hunt Y Bill paxton, who proved to have great on-screen chemistry.

Now own Helen hunt commented that there were several meetings to make the sequel to Twister, but they wanted it to be a more inclusive cast.

“I’m trying to do the sequel to Twister. With Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal and myself writing it, and all the storm chasers would be black and brown. I want to lead it… We had a couple of meetings in June 2020 when diversity was so much about it. If we get it, it will be great. “

What was the original movie about?

Twister It is within the genre of catastrophes and it is a fairly simple story but also very entertaining. Maybe that’s why it was so successful, plus the special effects of the time were tremendous. The plot follows the Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), she is a tornado hunter because as a child she saw her father die by a huge tornado of category F5, the largest. She wants to put a technology inside a tornado that will provide them with a lot of information on how these atmospheric phenomena work and thus be able to predict their appearance and trajectory.

Meanwhile he Doctor Bill Harding (Bill Paxton) come back because you want me to Jo sign the divorce papers. In the past, they were chasing tornadoes together, but Bill he left to be a weatherman. Now, back on the road, you will feel the thrill of chasing tornadoes again and love will resurface between them.

