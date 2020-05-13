Mexico City.- Relatives of inmates of the North Prison in Mexico City demand that the authorities allow them to enter to verify the inmates’ state of health.

With various demands written on colored cardboard, more than a dozen women accused that the capital and prison authorities have mistreated the inmates by isolating them due to alleged Covid-19 infections, without having carried out tests.

“(The inmates) are kept without food and bathed in cold water, they want to inject them against their will,” accused one of the protesters.

Given this, prison authorities responded to the demands of these people as well as another group of complainants in the Oriente prison.

Both groups of family members, made up of approximately 30 people, were allowed to enter the Oriente and Norte prisons to see the inmates and speak to them from locutorios or through video calls, with the restrictions that have been established to avoid contagion. by Covid-19.

The authorities said they were aware of the families’ concern towards the inmates, whom they have not been able to see due to the protocol established during the health emergency in the penitentiary centers of the capital.

In this sense, they reiterated that in the Mexico City prison system, all necessary measures are taken to prevent contagion, such as filters in the entrance areas, cleaning and permanent sanitation of the entire facilities of all penitentiary centers.

