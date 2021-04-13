They want to have car chips ready before the end of 2021

The chip shortage is a very real and very global problem. It is a major cause of it being difficult to get one of the new NVIDIA or AMD graphics or one of the new PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it is also causing serious problems in the automotive industry, which relies on those chips to keep getting cars off the assembly line.

Intel now wants to help alleviate that situation. Its new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, stated in a recent interview with Reuters how they are in negotiations with various players in the automotive industry. Your idea: make car chips in the next six to nine months.

Intel wants to diversify

For Gelsinger, the idea is to act fast: you don’t need to build a new factory – something that would take three to four years, he said – but it would take “maybe six months of new product certification in some of our existing processes“.

The idea certainly seems interesting, and makes that vision of Intel as a “white label” chipmaker is increasingly striking. The company has already indicated that it will invest 20,000 million dollars in two new factories that it will make available to future customers. Intel won’t just build for it – it will build for others, like TSMC or Global Foundries do.

This new business division, called Intel Foundry Services, will be ready to produce x86, ARM or RISC-V chips, and adapting them to the automotive industry also seems perfectly possible.

In fact Intel’s statements reveal that they can simply adapt some of the current products and they won’t need to wait for those new factories of semiconductors go into action. Although Gelsinger did not mention details, it did indicate that its plants in the US, Israel and Ireland are ready to get down to business.

Via | Reuters