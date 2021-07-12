They want to deepen the distribution of wealth; they summon commissions

LETICIA ROBLES DE LA ROSA

MEXICO CITY.

Surprisingly, without reaching a consensus with all the political forces, Morena summoned the Senate Committee on Constitutional Points to change the Constitution on Monday night, in order to modify the parameters of wealth distribution in Mexico and achieve that “The population of the country has basic economic security.”

Yesterday, the members of the Committee on Constitutional Points of the Senate received the call to meet today, Monday, in an extraordinary session at 7:00 p.m., to analyze six opinions, including a modification to article 25 of the Constitution, with the purpose of changing the parameters of distribution of wealth, income and access to goods and services.

“The leadership of the State in social matters will be expressed in the formation of a welfare state, through institutions and policies oriented to the general interest. Its purpose will be to guarantee the access of the entire population to the effective, universal, indivisible, independent, progressive and free enjoyment of the economic, social, cultural and environmental rights established by this Constitution and the international instruments ratified by the Mexican State.

“This will seek to ensure that the country’s population has basic economic security and a set of guarantees and certainties in access to different sources of well-being, an adequate standard of living and the continuous improvement of their living conditions,” he says. the draft opinion.

It adds that “this will result in a better redistribution of wealth, income and access to public goods and services with the purpose of transforming the socioeconomic conditions of all the country’s inhabitants and, thereby, reducing economic and social inequality, as well as promoting cohesion, solidarity and fraternity among all people.

“To achieve these ends, the economic, fiscal and budgetary measures that are necessary will be implemented, accompanied by the mechanisms of social dialogue, public deliberation, direct and participatory democracy established in the Law, in order to promote social participation in public policies. “, He says.

Just yesterday, the non-consensual call aroused concern among opposition legislators, before a possible execution of Morena to open an extraordinary in the Senate.

Excelsior Yesterday he consulted Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the Morena senators and president of the Political Coordination Board, who specified that “there is no extraordinary period on the agenda. We have as a pending issue, the appointment of the new Secretary of Public Function. If the Commission is going to meet, it will be to discuss the issues on its agenda, but there is no proposal to convene the plenary session.

“Any constitutional reform requires a qualified vote and that implies that it has to be highly consensual and we do not have any extraordinary period at the moment agreed upon. There is nothing referring to an extraordinary period ”, stressed Ricardo Monreal.

