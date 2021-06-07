They want Line 4 of the Metrobús to make metropolitan trips

MEXICO CITY.- The Government of Mexico City seeks that transport systems such as the Metrobús begin to have metropolitan trips, that is, that they can enter the territory of suburban municipalities of the State of Mexico.

One of the first would be Line 4 of the Metrobús that is proposed to enter the streets of Nezahualcóyotl.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that they are already holding talks with the Government of the State of Mexico to implement metropolitan trips.

Sheinbaum indicated that the whereabouts of Indios Verdes will also receive trips from Mexibús and will have a Mexicable terminal.

This Monday, the capital’s president made a tour of the expansion of Line 4 of the Metrobús that now already provides service to Pantitlán.

