They want her out of the Hoy Program, the driver causes a stir

They want her out of the Hoy Program! An irreverent host has earned the discontent of her colleagues and even a large part of the public, who demand that she leave the morning star of Televisa.

No, it is not Galilea Montijo, nor Andrea Legarreta, who has earned the disapproval of his colleagues and viewers, but the irreverent Peruvian Laura bozzo. The TV presenter is part of the dance contest The Stars Dance Today and it is their participation that has caused the discontent of many.

On various occasions the judge of the bankrupt of the Today ProgramLolita Cortés has shown her dissatisfaction with the presence of the Peruvian lawyer, indicating that she should leave the program, that she better attend to her other obligations, that no one needs her there and that she simply does not dance.

“My people dance” is a phrase that the former judge of La Academia often repeats when talking about Bozzo, highlighting that she is neither Mexican, nor does she dance and has nothing to contribute on the dance floor. But Lolita Cortés is not the only one who wants Laura’s presenter in America out of the Hoy Program.

Unfortunately, last Friday, May 7, it was time to eliminate one of the pairs of participants in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, the one formed by Laura Bozzo and Caqrlos Bonavides was at risk; however, it was the public who rescued them.

The rescue of the couple caused enormous controversy, especially with the words of the eliminated, the singer Emir Pavón, who had no qualms about pointing out in an interview with Cuentamelo Ya !, that it was not the dance as such that he told in the show of Today, since Laura’s performance is not the best on the track and that the key to lasting in a competition of this type would not be a choreography, but rather arguing with everyone.

Who also did not hide her annoyance was the former member of Guerreros 2020, Macky González, who found it a real lack of respect that Laura Bozzo did to Lolita Cortés using a song by Gloria Trevi. The athlete confessed that if that is what the show is about, it would be best not to be part of it.

The public of the Hoy Program has remained constant in the appointment with Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy thanks to the controversy that has been established between the Peruvian and Dolores Cortés, who do not notice their statements about each other.