They want Facebook to scrap its plans to launch a kids’ version of Instagram

According to the signatories of the letter, “launching a version of Instagram for children under 13 is not the appropriate remedy and would put young users at great risk”, since, “although the collection of valuable family data and the Retaining a new generation of Instagram users is possibly good for Facebook’s bottom line, The use of Instagram by young children who are particularly vulnerable to platform functions that favor manipulation and exploitation is likely to increase.”.

In fact, as many specialists have already warned, desire for approval and fear of missing something from young people forces them to be constantly checking their social networks, in addition to continuously share photos and videos to please his followers. Therefore, as they state, the existence of an application for children on a social network such as Instagram would not exactly become one of the best options.