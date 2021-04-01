They viralize fake photo of Camilo collecting Evaluna’s nails

The way the singer Camilo expresses love to his wife Eva Luna it does not stop causing users of social networks not to lower them from being a little ‘intense’ and ‘exaggerated’ when they reveal their coexistence as a couple.

On this occasion, they unleashed controversy again after a photograph that supposedly Camilo would have shared on Instagram was released in which you can see a huge glass bottle whose interior remains of false nails can be seen.

“I keep every bit of my wife”, it is read about the image, which caused the netizens to jump on him without knowing that it was all a bad joke.

Camilo saves Evaluna’s nails pic.twitter.com/vn0yRYTMQu – benja (@ tomi01carp) March 31, 2021

Originally the “news” was published by the Venezuelan humor portal ‘El Chigüire Bipolar’, which is characterized by parodying facts of reality.

In his note, ‘El Chigüire’ reproduces an interview invented only to parody Camilo: “Look at this bottle that I have here: it is filled with all the nails that she has been cutting since she said that she would be my girlfriend. I don’t think you realize that they are the most beautiful nails in the whole world. It is impossible to get rid of them, it would be like getting rid of Evaluna and everyone knows that this is impossible, it will never happen ”, they published.

This wording did not take long to cause an impact on social networks for the photo falsely attributed to the intensity of Camilo, which many would take as true.

It is worth mentioning that, the real version behind the image was originally published in February 2015 by the Japanese production company Mitsuyo ohta in order to tell his followers about his strange hobby of keeping his cut nails and pieces of his skin in a glass jar.

