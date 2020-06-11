Two statues of Christopher Columbus were demolished in different cities of the United States and the president of the House of Representatives, the democrat Nancy Pelosi, asked to remove in Capitol Hill another 11 linked to the Confederation and to the slavery that it defended, in the middle of the wave of anti-racist protests unleashed by the murder of George Floyd.

In Boston, capital of the northeastern state of Massachusetts, a statue of Columbus was beheaded this morning, but police later managed to retrieve the head of the sculpture, the Ansa news agency reported.

Another statue of the Genoese navigator was also knocked down last night in Richmond, capital of the southern state of Virginia, after a peaceful demonstration in support of indigenous peoples.

According to the local WWBT chain, a group of people spray-painted the monument located in a city park, then burned it and threw it into a lake.

Something similar happened with the statues of leaders of the slavery Confederation of the South during the American Civil War, which were demolished in various parts of the country, especially in the southern states where white supremacy and slavery ruled strongly until the end of the XIX century.

Today, the maximum opposition leader in Congress, the president of the lower house, Pelosi, formally asked to withdraw “immediately” 11 statues in honor of men associated with the Confederation, the political regime that, from the south of the country, defended the slavery during the Civil War.

“While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history, let alone repeat it, I also believe that there is no room to celebrate the racist violence of the men of the Confederacy in these halls of the US Capitol or in other honorable places in the country” Pelosi argued in a letter sent to the panel that manages the collection of statues on the property, according to the ABC channel.

But revisionism was not limited to the political arena in the United States.

Other symbols considered slavers were also removed by online video platforms.

Such was the case of HBO Max, which today removed from its catalog the film “Gone with the Wind”; a 1939 classic that was criticized for years for giving an idealized view of slavery and perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Disney also avoided including on its new platform “Song of the South”, a controversial film since its premiere in 1946, while protests against racism and police brutality led the Paramount television channel to cancel the famous reality show “Cops”, starring American police.

Finally, Nascar, the national motorsport association of the United States, prohibited the use of the Confederation flag in all its races and properties.

The worldwide echo that Floyd’s murder had made the claims against racial injustice and the slave symbols spread to other parts of the planet, such as the United Kingdom with several emblematic figures of imperialism and the slave trade, and Belgium, with the figure of Leopold II, the man who ruled the Congo between 1885 and 1908 and was politically responsible for the deaths of around millions of Africans.