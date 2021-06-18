They vaccinate ‘multihomicida de Atizapán’ and Edomex inmates

STATE OF MEXICO.- Vaccination for people deprived of liberty began in the State of Mexico, the priority is those with chronic degenerative diseases and the elderly who are confined in the 22 state prisons.

Since the morning of this Thursday elements of the National Guard arrived with the vaccines of the biological CanSino, of a single dose to the different prisons.

In Santiaguito, in Almoloya de Juárez, most of the inmates said they were happy because they will see their families again. In the Tenango Del Valle prison, the so-called “Atizapán multi-homicide”, Andrés Filemón, was vaccinated.

One of the prisoners said that he had stopped seeing his wife and daughter for a year, but that their visit is scheduled in 15 days.

Unfortunately it has been a year that I stopped seeing her and this my mother passed away last year and this because of this and right now I am going to see my wife and my daughter … personally I was very afraid not to see the rest of them again. my family”.

Some came to the designated areas in wheelchairs, on crutches, or guided by their cellmates because they no longer see.

My relatives continually asked me if they had already come to vaccinate us, but then I told them that unfortunately they had not come to vaccinate us, but now it’s good that they already worried about us, later I’m going to communicate with my family that they already vaccinated us. Now get rid of that concern… it will give you a lot of group that we are going to immunize 100 ”.

In Tenango del Valle, other inmates expressed that they thought they would not be taken into account or that they would leave them at the end.

The authorities who take care of us were waiting for her a lot here, they took care of us, they checked our temperature, they watched us but we were waiting for the vaccine … the fear was when they were going to vaccinate us because we did not have the vaccine but today since we They put, well in my case I am very happy that I already received it ”.

In total, of the approximately 32,000 inmates, 3,328 inmates from the vulnerable population will be vaccinated in the first stage, that is, those who suffer from diabetes, HIV, cancer, blindness, kidney diseases, among others.

