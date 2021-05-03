They vaccinate against COVID-19 on the shores of Miami beach – Telemundo Miami (51)

With the idea of ​​immunizing as many people as possible by facilitating access, this Sunday another emerging site of vaccines against COVID-19 supplied doses of Johnson & Johnson, but this time from the beaches of Miami.

Miami Beach residents see the initiative to get vaccinated on the beach as a great idea as they can take advantage of Sunday fun and entertainment while also getting vaccinated.

“It really seems to me something fantastic that people can be immunized here on the beach and in all the centers here in Miami because it is the only way to be able to eliminate this scourge and that industry, commerce and everything can return to normality, “said Juan Carlos, an Argentine who had already been vaccinated this weekend.

Commissioner David Richardson’s initiative encourages younger people who are less at risk of contracting the severe form of the disease and do not feel the same urgency as older adults.

The commissioner said that the faster those who live or visit Miami Beach are vaccinated, the sooner the much-cherished normalcy will return to the city.

“This has the advantage that first it gives people a lot of accessibility to get vaccinated and second it brings an audience of people who normally won’t drive an hour to get vaccinated. Here it is easy for them, it is close and it is much better, ”added volunteer Pascal Escobar.

The site was open from 10 am until the last vial of the nearly 250 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine that were administered ran out.

Juan Ignacio, a resident vaccinated today, says that he chose “a single dose then for ease, because of the work that does not allow me to be, also so flexible that is why I had to come today, Sunday.”

According to Commissioner Richardson, mixing the fun of enjoying a day at the beach and getting immunized provides incentives and incentives to get vaccinated, as well as being another step forward in the vaccination process. The beach, the sun, the sand, the weather and well, these types of events that are exclusive to the whole world.