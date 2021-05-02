They vaccinate against Covid-19 a 121-year-old Peruvian

Marcelino Abad, a 121-year-old Peruvian, was vaccinated against Covid-19 at his home in a small village in the Andes where he is known by the nickname of ‘Mashico’, according to the Peruvian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Born in 1900, Abad is the oldest citizen of the central region of Huánuco, where he lives in the hamlet of Cormilla, a village belonging to the municipality of Chaglla.

There, the centennial ‘Mashico’ received the first of the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, whose distribution outside Lima was significantly increased thanks to the arrival of the first batches from the British laboratory AstraZeneca.

To get to his house, the squad of vaccinators had to walk up to three hours on mountainous roads rural areas of difficult orography.

With vaccines in tow, the health brigade awoke the joy of the local residents and especially Abad, who is already one of the 5,000 seniors vaccinated in the Huánuco region.

In the last week the vaccination process has accelerated, thanks also to the arrival in April of more than 800,000 doses of Pfizer.

On Friday the country reached its first million people vaccinated against Covid-19, more than half of them already with the two doses needed to develop immunity against the virus.

That same day the vaccination shift began in Lima for people aged 70 and over, after the vaccination of the over 80.

The Peruvian Government plans to vaccinate some 400,000 people over 70 years old to spend in May with those over 60 years.

Seniors are immunized in 50 vaccination centers in Lima and Callao, the port city adjacent to the Peruvian capital.

These centers have been installed in stadiums, parks, sports complexes, schools, ample parking lots and in public and private health establishments.

Despite the fact that April has been the deadliest month of the pandemic, with more than 9,400 deaths confirmed by Covid-19, the effect of vaccines has begun to be noticed in the elderly population, whose hospitalization and mortality rates from this disease are decreasing.