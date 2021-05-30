They use the death of Francesc Arnau for a scam through an alleged tribute

On many occasions, the death of a person brings out the best in people by remembering the ephemerality of life and the importance of doing good. It has not been the case with what happened after the death of former goalkeeper Francesc Arnau, with which a group of individuals have wanted to profit from a scam.

The Les Planes Football Club, in Girona, the original town of the late former player, has revealed that a series of people have been doing calls impersonating the team to make a supposed tribute to Arnau. The Catalan entity has warned of this on social networks through a publication.

“This fact is about a SWINDLE Y has already been made known to the Mossos d’Esquadra“, They explain, at the same time that they ask for” maximum diffusion “to avoid more victims of criminals.

The club recalls that those who have already made a donation “can go to the Mossos d’Esquadra police station to put the corresponding complaint”.