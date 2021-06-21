They use phosphorus recovered from aquatic ecosystems as liquid fertilizer

Scientists have developed a technique that allows phosphorus to be recovered from aquatic ecosystems and used as liquid fertilizer for different plant species such as melon, cucumber and basil. To do this, they have used magnetic adsorbents that function as a magnet to improve the quality of water in eutrophied ecosystems, that is, with the accumulation of inorganic nutrients, such as phosphorus or nitrogen, essentially derived from human action.

The research and development work has been carried out by a team of researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) and the Andalusian Agricultural and Fisheries Training Institute (IFAPA), both entities in Spain.

The new technique has been perfected to remove as much phosphorus as possible, based on approximately a decade of scientific research in the Albufera de Adra lagoons (Almería, Spain).

Subsequently, the work in the greenhouses of the IFAPA Camino de Purchil, in Granada, has shown that parameters such as the height of the plants or the weight of their stems and roots were higher when they were watered with some of the three phosphorus-enriched treatments . In the three applied, this element extracted from the Honda lagoon of Albufera de Adra was incorporated.

This research group has combined phosphorus with chemical macroelements such as potassium, calcium or nitrogen, and microelements such as iron, manganese or zinc. “Without any doubt, the main advantage of its use is that the adsorbent together with phosphorus can be recovered from the environment, thus significantly reducing the economic cost and possible toxic effects on aquatic organisms,” he explained to the Discover Foundation. Inmaculada de Vicente, researcher at the UGR.

Pots with the seeds for the experiments. (Photo: UGR)

With these combinations, he has created three nutritional solutions to apply to the seeds of melon, cucumber and basil, which are characterized by rapid growth. “We observed that the plants, which are also selected for their obvious high economic value, respond well to these nutritional solutions, compared to when they are only watered with water,” explained Inmaculada de Vicente.

Specifically, a total of 264 flowerpots were available (88 for each species) and they were watered with irrigation water without any chemical element – control group – and with three treatments, based on enriched solutions. One of them with recovered phosphorus, another enriched with micronutrients, and another that added macronutrients to the above.

They measured the evolution of the plants for 31 days on the IFAPA Camino de Purchil. “The results of this experiment showed that the neutralized solution containing the recovered phosphorus can be used as a liquid fertilizer since all the response variables measured in the plants (height, biomass, and phosphorus concentration) increased significantly”, has summarized the researcher at the UGR.

The treatment that works best is the one based on the combination of micro and macronutrients. “Therefore, this study has demonstrated the convenience of using recovered phosphorus as liquid fertilizer and thus be able to turn a problem into a solution”, he concluded.

The details of the tested technique have been published by its authors in the journal Journal of Environmental Management, under the title “Assessing the viability of recovered phosphorus from eutrophicated aquatic ecosystems as a liquid fertilizer”. (Source: Discover Foundation)