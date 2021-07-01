They use CRISPR in space to modify the DNA of living cells

The Travel to space they have gone from science fiction to reality with incredible speed. 60 years after that first foray undertaken by Yuri gagarin, twelve people have traveled to the moon, hundreds of astronauts have lived in a Spacial station located in Earth’s orbit, the spacial tourism it has more and more offers and the first manned missions to Mars are even beginning to be planned for the not too distant future. However, we are not yet ready to move on long space stays, due, among other things, to the damage that cosmic radiation can do to our DNA. This is something that astronauts on the International Space Station they are trying to solve with experiments like one recently published in PLOS ONE, in which they have used the CRISPR tool in space for the first time.

This research, led by doctor Sebastian kraves, is part of the Genes in Spaces project and has been revolutionary for many reasons. First of all, because for the first time he has performed molecular biology techniques such as CRISPR or the famous PCR in a zero-gravity environment. And, on the other hand, because it has successfully modified the genetic material from a living organism, in this case yeasts.

Logically, this does not mean that we are ready to repair the DNA of astronauts traveling into space. But it is a good start.

This was CRISPR’s first time in space

One of the greatest dangers of space travel is the damage radiation can do to DNA. Our cells have their own repair mechanisms. The problem is that they are not perfect, sometimes they fail and can lead to dangerous mutations.

Previous studies have tried to repair DNA with more radiation

For this reason, scientists have been trying to find solutions to this problem for years. Previous research has done this through radiation itself. That is, if the initial error was that a DNA failure trying to solve the radiation breaks, more radiation is used to cause new breaks that remove that fragment.

The downside of all this is that radiation is very nonspecific, so it can affect other points of the DNA that do not have no mistake. And start over.

To try to solve all this, the authors of this study thought about the usefulness of CRISPR in space. This is a very powerful tool, with great benefits in areas as diverse as biomedicine or the food industry. In fact, it is so important that this year it earned him the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to its two developers.

Acts as a genetic cutter, cutting and correcting errors in genetic material. But it doesn’t do it like radiation, rather it specifically targets the point that needs to be corrected. In this case, they did it with yeast DNA and the procedure was very successful.

Fighting Zero Gravity

This was the first time CRISPR has been used in space, but it was not the only technique used. Others have also been carried out such as PCR or nanopore sequencing. All this in an extreme environment, with reagents and material floating due to the zero gravity.

It has not been easy, but it has been a great advance for future missions. And it is that, if in sixty years we have achieved so many things, what could not happen within another sixty?

