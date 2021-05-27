Surprising, but real. The new 30 km / h limitation in cities, planned to reduce accidents and urban pollution, leaves us images as paradoxical as the one shown by SocialDrive.

They use a car of more than 20 years to place a radar that fines from 30 km / h. Source: SocialDrive.

We already warned you yesterday: new urban limits They have not only reduced the speed at which it is possible to circulate on our streets, but they have also sown, at the same time, a whole field of radars through the cities from Spain. From Zamora to Zaragoza, from Madrid to Malaga, passing through Palencia, every day we find new mobile kinemometers checking that the new regulations are not violated.

And, for this, we are also meeting with some most curious images that are causing a lot of controversy between drivers. We saw one of them yesterday: SocialDrive revealed some questionable tactics how to use a car with the L for rookie on its rear window to conceal in an unnoticed way a mobile radar on a street with a new speed limit of 30 km / h.

However, today the driver platform goes one step further. If with the new measure, the DGT promised not only to reduce the accident rate mainly for the most vulnerable users in cities, such as pedestrians or cyclists, but also to reduce pollution in urban centers, a new image is completely paradoxical.

And it is that, as SocialDrive shows us in its social networks, the users have captured a Citroën Xantia with more than 20 years old being used in Santiago de Compostela to fine. Curious, of course. This event has occurred in the Galician city, specifically in Santa Marta.