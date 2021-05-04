They urge Congress to pass laws that protect the right to vote in the United States

Two bills pending in Congress would establish national standards for voting access in the United States and strengthen protections against racial discrimination at the polls.

These are the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but at the same time, legislators from 47 states have introduced hundreds of bills that create barriers to voting, especially to people of color, old and young.

John C. Yang, who is Director of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice, considers that both bills are important, “because without access to the voting processes, particularly our community will not be able to materialize its political power… The number of voters is not chance, no accident; on the other hand, access to voting by mail will improve voting opportunities for millions of people, including Asian Americans, people of color and others who do not have English as their first language. “

For her part, Hilary Shelton, Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, warns that one of the worst threats regarding some local laws against the right to vote is the requirement of photo identification, as she explains that “there are people who do not drive a vehicle, but in any case must make an extra payment to be able to access this type of document and be able to vote, so that their voice is heard ”.

In the case of the Latino community, one of the main concerns of Tom Saenz, President of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, is the difficulties in registering to vote and the intimidation suffered by voters in some states.

“Apart from the restrictions to register or the change of voting sites, without prior notice, what worries me most is the history of intimidation towards Latino communities, for decades that has happened, for example with the fact of putting uniforms or guards with weapons, are procedures designed to intimidate voters, or what happens in Texas that the legislation allows observers to enter the polling places and take video ”he indicated.

Another faithful defender of these bills that defend the vote is Wendy Weiser, Vice President of the Brennan Center for Justice, who explains that “bills have already been signed in 6 states and this last week the Florida Legislature sent a bill to the Governor’s table to be signed, then we are going to have 7 suppression bills in a short period of time and there are more bills being developed in Arizona, Texas, Michigan, New Hampshire and twelve other states. ; all have the potential to dramatically reduce access to voters, especially for people of color. “

Weiser adds that both the Law for the People and the John Lewis Law contain key reforms necessary to protect the right to vote and strengthen democracy in the United States.