They upload a photo of their new sofa and go viral for a strange optical effect

Kellie Gnauck and Sam Cassidy are a couple of actors who live in a flat in Greenwich, London. A week ago they released a new sofa and shared some photos on Instagram. And to your surprise, they have gone viral. Specifically one of them.

As reported in the Mirror, the couple hugged on the emerald green sofa to take a photo and post it on Instagram. However, one of the images ended up puzzling thousands of people, as it seemed to show the couple with the bodies exchanged while hugging, due to their positions in the picture.

Kellie, 29, admits that she thought it was false at first, as she didn’t realize that optical illusions like this occur “naturally”.

“I ordered the couch in September, so it’s been a five-month wait,” Kellie said. “So when it finally came, it was a very important day. And we saw a photo opportunity right there, so we take advantage of it“, He said.

“The optical illusion is the only reason we uploaded it. It wasn’t by far the best image. I honestly thought it was fake. I didn’t realize that this kind of image they happened naturally “he added.

The photo, the last of the three they shared in the publication has more than 1,200 ‘likes’. According to Kellie, the optical effect image “could be the best achievement of the confinement.”