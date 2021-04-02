They unravel the ‘telecommunications network’ of bees

04/02/2021 at 09:25 CEST

A group of scientists has discovered how bees use pheromones to transmit specific messages between members of a colony. Although other insects use this substance for the same purpose, in the case of bees they are the ones that actively direct this signal.

Life in a hive is based on the strictest hierarchy: the queen is exclusively dedicated to procreation to ensure the continuity of her lineage, the drones exercise their role as a male element in reproduction and the workers are dedicated to the rest of the tasks. , from protecting the hive to collecting nectar to make honey.

Therefore, the life of the bees is schematized, all the members know their role towards the community & mldr; But for all of this to work, communication is an essential element. And, although to the human eye it might seem that these pollinators roam freely and go from flower to flower in absolute solitude and isolation, the truth is that they have an intense conversation with the rest of the bees, especially with the queen, despite being at a great distance.

This communicative feat is based on the pheromones released by the queen to guide her workers back home; nails small, odorous molecules picked up by nearby bees and who are responsible for reproducing so that they reach those who are further away.

Like a ‘phone game’

Finally, this group work ends up evolving into a kind of ‘telephone game’ based on aromas to transmit messages between members of a colony.

These are the results of the research promoted by the University of Colorado in the city of Boulder, published a few days ago in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, which reveals how the creativity of these hymenoptera to keep informed ends up weaving a whole small-scale telecommunications network, despite having very limited cognitive abilities.

“It is very important that bees know where the queen is and stay close to her,” says research co-author Orit Peleg, assistant professor at the BioFrontiers Institute and the Department of Computer Science at CU Boulder.

When the closest bees detect the queen’s pheromones, they abandon the task they are currently engaged in to make their own chemicals.

The bees gather around the queen, form a swarm and initiate what the authors call “odor & rdquor;” behavior, which consists of taking out the hind legs and flapping the wings with force, thus sucking air over their glands destined to the manufacture of pheromones and subsequently expel them.

Through this process, the bees contribute to the transmission of messages to very specific recipients, those members who are at a great distance from the colony.

“It almost looks like a telecommunications network where you have antennas that communicate with each other and amplify the signal so I can go further, ”said Peleg.

Due to the volatility of pheromones, it is essential that these insects collaborate in transmitting the message before it vanishes into thin air. “There are many examples of animals, such as ants, that deposit pheromones in their environments,” adds Peleg. But those pheromones are just passively dispersed by the laws of physics. Here, the bees are actively directing that signal«.

This researcher argues that this behavior of the bees could one day inspire engineers in the design of telecommunication networks much more efficient for human beings.

The main author of the study, Dieu My Nguyen, along with the rest of the experts, warn of the great universe of possibilities that this discovery implies. For instance, it is unknown for now if it is only the queen who broadcasts the main message and the rest of the bees act exclusively as repeaters of the same or, if on the contrary, it is possible that all members are free to launch their own notices to the hive network. The next studies will clear the doubts.

Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324094651.htm

