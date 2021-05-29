They uncovered the crisis: Gossip No Like announced in January 2021 that Toni Costa no longer lived with Adamari López

“The least expected crisis,” said Javier Ceriani in Gossip No Like, on January 26. “This couple is in crisis, they will not deny me,” stressed the Argentine, referring to Adamari López and Toni Costa. “All weekend they stopped following. Nobody noticed, we did ”. In the program they highlighted that at that time since January 5 -2021- they did not post anything as a couple on their social networks. They emphasized that they stopped following for a few days and that time later they “followed” again.

The hosts of the famous show, Javier and Elisa Beristain They listened to Adamari’s current statements in which he ratifies the exclusive he gave Mandy Fridmann for El Diario de Nueva York. And they analyzed the language of the Puerto Rican.

Javier reflected the following: “The language is not innocent. If you listen to Adamari’s words, it is so clear that serious and ugly things happened here. He said: ‘Because I live a healthy life I leave Toni.’ What is insane about being with Toni ”. Both Elisa and Javier externalize the same questions that the public asks themselves, “what is happening”, they question. Ceriani said that after this statement, Adamari would not be on the Hoy Día program the next day – Friday – because she would go on a trip with her daughter Alaïa.

“Adamari has had minimal communication with Toni Costa, for a long time,” said Ceriani. The Argentine says that this is not temporary, that this is over. He says that in March they went to couples therapy, but that this did not work. Elisa Beristain pointed out that they were together in couples therapy for about eight months and then Adamari followed this process alone, which led her to make the decision to separate and leave Toni.

“When a woman gets so groomed, when a woman loses so much weight all of a sudden, when a woman suddenly gets pretty when she is in a relationship, it is because there is someone like a shark approaching your partner. So, Adamari got cute because the competition was strong. Who wanted to knock down her husband Adamari López, a woman or a man. I ask. I’m not going to affirm anything, but the boy always had a reputation… ”, said Ceriani.

