They uncover that Maite Perroni is the lover of Andrés Tovar, a married television producer

Some days ago, Maite Perroni suddenly reported that she had ended her 7-year relationship with music producer Koko Stambuk and now it is known which would be one of the strong reasons that led the couple to separate.

They uncovered that The Mexican actress had been cheating on him for months with a married man and as reported by the magazine TV Notes that It is the producer of the Mexican morning ‘Sale el sol’, Andrés Tovar, currently married to the actress Claudia Martín who finally managed to discover the infidelity.

It was one night when Claudia noticed that someone was trying insistently to communicate with Andrés in the wee hours of the morning and it was the moment when he no longer knew what to do and admitted that it did have something to do with Perroni.

“He noticed that Andrés’s cell phone was ringing and ringing. The number was stored as ‘Maite P.’ and he just asked if it was true, if he had slept with Maite and he answered yes, and you will already know what happened ”, assured to the magazine a close friendship with Andrés and Claudia.

According to this version, it would have been Maite who initiated the rapprochement that soon turned into a clandestine romance.

“Apparently he fell for the charms and flirtations of Maite, because that’s how it was; It was Maite who began to seduce him, to get into him little by little, and I’m telling you this because all the artistic world knows and knows Maite’s modus operandi ”, the source told the Mexican media.

With that said, he went on to reveal that Perroni is not how people actually think and stated that he gets into relationships whenever he can.

“This is Maite, she has noticed how many men have stood in her way. She is very cunning, dangerous, she sails with the flag of ‘I am a serious and reserved woman’But remember back in 2008 he messed with William Levy, he got involved with him knowing that Elizabeth was pregnant, ”he said.

It is a fact that These statements will cause Maite to react at any timeThey are not accusations that should be taken lightly, since the Mexican press is pointing it out now that the producer confirmed that he is separating from Claudia.