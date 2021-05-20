They uncover dates and times of the Concachampions Semifinals

In full Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, the CONCACAF Champions League He has already announced the dates and times of the matches of the semifinals of the tournament where three of the four Mexican clubs that started the contest are still ‘alive’; Rayados de Monterrey, Cruz Azul and the Eagles of Club América.

Concacaf confirmed the schedule for the 2021 Champions League Semifinals. Ida matches will be played on August 12, while Vuelta matches will take place on September 15 and 16.

For the semi-finals, the tournament group determined the clashes and the two best-performing clubs in the previous rounds of the competition will play the second leg at home. The classification of the semifinals is available here.

The 2021 SCCL Semifinals will be played as follows: Thursday, August 12, 2021 20:00 CF Monterrey (MEX) vs Cruz Azul (MEX) 22:00 Club América (MEX) vs Philadelphia Union (USA) .) Wednesday, September 15, 2021 21:00 Philadelphia Union (USA) Vs Club América (MEX) Thursday, September 16, 2021 22:00 Cruz Azul (MEX) vs CF Monterrey (MEX)

The single match final will be hosted by the best performing club of the two finalists in the previous rounds of SCCL 2021 (based on wins, draws and, if necessary, goal difference).

