They uncover a possible cause of separation between Claudia Martín and Andres Tovar

Origel also mentioned that the divorce will be made official in a few days. “He didn’t want her to keep quiet because then the gossip would come. They are already in process, in a week is the divorce, so they are going to get divorced. They were already separated ”.

Juan José Origel spoke of the rumors that Maite Perroni could have been responsible for the separation of the couple, and clarified that the photos that could trigger the gossip were taken on the birthday of the former RBD.

Andrés Tovar and Maite Perroni (Instagram / Andrés Tovar)

“They have known each other for 20 years, it is a relationship of friends from a long time ago, who even told Claudia that he was going to see Maite for her birthday. He believes that it was from there that they saw them together ”, commented the journalist.

“What Andrés asked Claudia is to deny the situation and the only thing that came up was the message of ‘Intuition is not wrong’; the relationship had already ended (…) Maite is not the third in disagreement, that is not true ”, he concluded.