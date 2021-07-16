They turn Mia Khalifa and Noelia into beautiful dolls! | Instagram

The singer Puerto Rican Noelia and the Lebanese model Mia Khalifa became two beautiful dolls thanks to their followers.

Both recently published content on Instagram where they appear in illustrations as two beautiful dolls collection, perfectly capturing its beauty.

Noelia interpreter of “Candle“He published a few days ago in his feed this cute Photo where they turned her into a flirty exclusive collection illustration where she is posing from the floor with a bodysuit that seems to belong to her brand Noelicious.

As for Mia Khalifa, she shared through her Instagram stories a drawing that surely one of her admirers had made about her, looking beautiful like a dancer in a kind of swimsuit with some necklaces hanging from her outfit.

Surely this is not the first time that they have been immortalized as flirty illustrations and they are not even the only celebrities to whom they did it, but in the same way it is nice to give credit to those who dedicate their time to capture their beauty as they did. .

Although they are different styles, they are both equally impressive, especially since they look the same as Mia khalifa and Noelia.