Last night, a gang of at least five criminals dressed as policemen entered at gunpoint in a country located in Hudson, Berazategui party, where they tried to rob the businessman Humberto Omar Cattorini, who managed to hide in an armored room inside his house. Once the robbery was frustrated, in the flight they stole $ 40,000 pesos from a seller who had gone to deliver an order on the same premises.

As specified by judicial sources to this medium, the event occurred last night, at 20.10 in the private neighborhood Greenville, in the south of the conurbano.

The assailants entered the premises on board a Peugeot 207 for a surveillance post that is under construction, called « gate 3 ». Because this entry is not yet enabled, does not have security cameras, a situation that made it easier for anyone to alert their entry.

Once there, lThe gang reduced two private security guards and tied up one of them, who was forced to tell them where the 71-year-old businessman Cattorini’s house was.

Cattorini is a historian in the field of glass with the signature that bears his surname, Cattorini Hermanos, together with his brothers Enrique and Mirtha. In addition, Humberto has been on the Rigolleau board of directors for years, he was appointed vice president in 2018. He was honored by the Bernal volunteer firefighters in 2013: the area station bears a plaque with his name.

According to judicial sources, the thieves left the vehicle at the door and got into the surveillance car of the security company that was parked there. They did not want to raise suspicions within the closed neighborhood, they said. In addition, they took one of the security guards along with them so as not to waste time locating the businessman’s home.

Meanwhile, the sources of the case pointed to Infobae that when they arrived at the place, they rang the bell and when the 70-year-old man answered, they told him they were coming to repair an alarm.

Immediately, CMissed attorini replied that he had no security system installed in his home.

Immediately, the businessman, as they reported, observed a strange movement next to his house that was even more suspicious. So, he quickly closed the door and He went with his wife to an armored room located on the first floor of the house..

Incredulous by the quick reaction of the businessman, the criminals withdrew from the site and left the premises by the same place through which they had entered.

However, before fleeing, they met a man on board a Volkswagen Gol who had gone to deliver an order for clothing sold online. As he was leaving at the same time as the thieves, two of them got out of the vehicle and at gunpoint told him to give him everything he had.. Thus, the men began to review the entire car and stole about $ 40,000 pesos, the informants said.

As the judicial sources explained, this vendor became disoriented when looking for the exit and a security guard indicated that the closest exit was « door 3 », through which the thieves were fleeing, who were still keeping the security guards reduced.

The fact is investigated by the prosecutor Silvia Borrone, from UFI No. 4 in Berazategui, who arranged the analysis of the cameras of the perimeter of the private neighborhood and those of the municipality of Berazategui to find the suspects.

Borrone is the same prosecutor who investigates the robbery command of more than 30 million to another businessman in the country Los Ombúes, also in Hudson, committed last April and for which there are four detainees.

On April 28 around 9:20 p.m., a group of five assailants in the uniforms of the firm of the security company Total Protection entered Norberto Velay’s house in the Los Ombúes country of Hudson, in the southern area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs. There, they took him and his family hostage while the gang robbed him, Justice estimates, between 30 and 40 million pesos. « 30, » Velay estimated at the beginning. Total Protection was the company that guarded the area. The thieves had even arrived on a signature mobile. Then they left, amid shouts from neighbors. The country tailgate had been opened. The escape vehicle was discarded ten blocks later.

At one point, the thieves carried Another man tied up and blindfolded To the basement where the family was being held, it seemed like another hostage, a strange move. That man was Emanuel Seco, 27, a computer technician who had been working for the country’s security company since 2015. He was in charge of the technical system for the neighborhood security cameras, which had been turned off at the time of the robbery. The camera server was found by prosecutor Borrone: It was inside the van in which the thieves escaped.

So, Seco was arrested at his home by Engineer Allan, in Florencia Varela, identified as the alleged leader of the gang that took millions from Velay’s house, dedicated according to himself to the distribution of cigarettes.

As indicated by judicial sources to InfobaeIn addition to Seco, the Buenos Aires Police arrested three of his accomplices, all from Varela: Julio Barrios, 32, a friend from the Seco neighborhood; Braian Correa, 28, worked at the country security company as a security guard; and Guillermo Sosa, 45, a former employee of the Total Protection firm .

Thus, detectives detailed that the robbery plan was already planned and the house was marked. Everything articulated by Seco with the help of his accomplices. The post-robbery alibi woven by the young thief in his head was perfect, it worked. You can even see the man giving interviews to different media after the fact. He presented himself as one of the hostages that the gang had captured, as another victim of the gang that he organized.