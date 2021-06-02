They tried to buy a baby in a New Jersey park



Image of the suspect.

Photo: NJ State Police / Courtesy

State police New Jersey published the sketch of a man suspected of approaching a woman in a Morris County park asking her to buy her two-year-old baby.

Police issued an alert Saturday to try to locate the man. The mother and her child were in Hedden County Park near Hurd Street in Mine Hill last Wednesday around 2:20 p.m., when the suspect approached her and asked him several times if he could buy his sonaccording to Morris County Park Police.

After she refused multiple times, the suspect approached two other men, both described as between 25 and 30 years old. The three then exited through the Park Heights Avenue gate in Dover Township, according to park police.

State police described the main suspect as 5 feet 7 inches tall, between 47 and 58 years old, with a gold tooth in mouth. He was wearing a white T-shirt and a black baseball cap with the “RM” logo on it.

Morris County Police did not respond this morning to a request from radio station New Jersey 101.5 for an update on the case.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or the local police Detective Office at 862-325-7716.

In September 2019, Hispanic girl Dulce María Alavez disappeared in a park in New Jersey and since then it has not been located.