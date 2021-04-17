They tricked the cast of the Mandalorian into the cameo at the end

Luke Skywalker appeared causing great commotion in the last episode of The Mandalorian as a great savior. However, the cast never imagined that the character would make an appearance.

In the last episode of the second season of The Mandalorian there was a cameo like no other. Luke Skywalker, great protagonist of the saga, appeared to save the team that seemed to be cornered. However, the cast was not informed that he would be the one to come to the rescue, but were told that it was another character who would do the same.

As commented Katee sackhoff, who played the mandalorian Bo katan, the actors were restricted information. Everyone thought he was the jedi master Plo koon the one that was behind the great secret of the producers.

The actress made comments about it in a live broadcast of the channel of Youtube, Star Wars Explained. While they shared, she herself admitted her naivety for having fallen for the managers’ play.

To hear the statements, these are in the stream around 13 minutes of the video below:

Jon favreau Y Dave Filoni They used this version with the work team to avoid any likelihood of a leaked spoiler.

For the participants who were connoisseurs of the Star Wars universe, the arrival of Koon would seem illogical, since the warrior was annihilated when Order 66 was proclaimed and his death was recorded on the big screen in the Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

On the other hand, having seen a death was not a guarantee of anything among the followers of George Lucas’s creations, since characters presumed dead like him Emperor Palpatine or Darth maul, they would have returned from the shadows.

Bo katan

On the other hand, and during the same conversation, Sackhoff dared to share other details of the series of Disney +. The actress was questioned about her character, for which she did not guarantee a specific future. He was not assured that he will be seen in the third season of The Mandalorian.

Actress Katee Sackhoff questioned Bo Katan Kryse’s return for the Mandalorian season 3