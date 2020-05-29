From the beginning, doctors informed the family that “only a miracle” could save the 18-year-old boy due to the state of his lungs.

For the first time in Europe, a 18 year old Italian It was transplanted from both lungs, useless because of COVID 19, reported the Polyclinic hospital of Milan.

The young man, initially healthy and without previous pathologies, contracted the virus and in just four days he ended up in intensive care in which he breathed thanks to an extracorporeal circulation machine to which he was plugged in for two months.

This is, said a hospital spokesperson, an operation carried out so far only in China and carried out by the director of thoracic surgery and lung transplants of the Milanese Polyclinic, Mario Nosotti, last May 18.

As he explained, the coronavirus had practically “burned” both his organs, making them unable to breathe in a few days.

On March 23, given the new worsening of his condition, the doctors from the Cardiac Surgery Intensive Care Unit of the San Rafael Hospital in Milan connected him in a coma to a machine so that he could breathe.

In mid-April, the experts in thoracic surgery and lung transplants at the Polyclinic, led by Mario Nosotti, decided to try the double transplant route, which until now had only been achieved in China, where the spread of COVID-19 began.

After putting him on the transplant list on April 30, and as they continued to “run out of reserves”, two weeks ago came the news that there were a couple of suitable organs donated by a dead person, Nosotti explained.

“Meanwhile, colleagues from San Raffaele faced the delicate phase of transporting the patient to our operating room dedicated to COVID-19 operations,” he added.

“A transplant is always a delicate operation, but it is even more so when all the personnel in the operating room are protected by protection devices against the virus, including ventilation helmets that make movement difficult and fatigue the toilets,” he said. the doctor.

“So much so that we had planned a change to the surgical team as well as the anesthesiology and nursing team at regular intervals to allow colleagues to catch their breath.”

The intervention was also complex due to the serious damage caused by the coronavirus, since “the lungs, in fact, appeared to be made of wood, extremely heavy and in some areas completely destroyed.”

The operation ended perfectly, and after about twelve hours the extracorporeal circulation was disconnected, “something not entirely common, especially considering that the patient had been connected to a machine for two months,” he said.

The young man, awake today, will have to undergo a long rehabilitation, not so much because of the coronavirus infection, which he has already overcome, but for the 58 days he spent trapped in bed, intubated and assisted by machines.

