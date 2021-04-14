They translate the sound of a spider web into music

Imagine a small spider masterfully weaving its spider web It is a feat that continues to amaze us with its perfect architecture and design.. Spiders can deftly weave strands of silk into intricate three-dimensional structures that serve as both a home and a useful hunting tool. They are masters of construction.

Now, as if it were the strings of a harp, a team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is trying to do just that: put the music and cobwebs together to create a melody. In fact, they have already translated the structure of a spider web into music.

“The spider lives in an environment of vibrating strings”, explains Markus Buehler, principal investigator of the project. “They don’t see very well, so they feel their world through vibrations, which have different frequencies.” Such vibrations occur, for example, when the spider stretches a strand of silk during construction, or when the wind or a trapped fly moves the web.. Each strand of a spider web produces a different shade.

A few years ago, scientists translated the three-dimensional structure of a spider web into music, working with artist Tomás Saraceno to create an interactive musical instrument, titled Spider’s Canvas. Now, have perfected previous work, and they have added an interactive virtual reality component to allow users to interact with it.

Buehler wondered in his day if it would be possible to extract non-human rhythms and melodies from natural materials, such as cobwebs. “Cobwebs could be a new source of musical inspiration that is very different from the usual human experience,” he clarifies. Additionally, by experiencing a spider web through hearing and vision, Buehler and his colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with collaborator Tomás Saraceno at Studio Tomás SaracenoThey hoped to gain new insights into 3D architecture and construction.