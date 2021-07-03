They total 22 dead and 126 missing after landslide in Florida

Rescuers found this Friday other two collapse victims part of a building in Florida, bringing the total balance to 22 deaths and 126 missing persons, while the operations of search for survivors amidst rubble and under threat of a storm tropical in this area of ​​southeastern USA.

“During today’s searches we discovered the bodies of two more people,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced at a press conference, who also reported that she had signed an order to authorize the demolition of part of the building. which is still standing, citing security concerns.

Search and rescue remains our top priority. I want to be very clear about that. We are still evaluating all possible impacts and determining the best schedule to actually begin the demolition, “the official stressed.

The tragedy occurred with the collapse the June 24 a block 12-story building in the Champlain Towers South complex, located in the town of Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

Hours earlier, the discovery of two other bodies had been announced, leading to 20 deaths. One of them was from the 7-year-old daughter of a local firefighter.

Local 10 television channel reported that the girl’s body was handed over to her father by lifeguards who dug it out of the rubble. According to the report, the girl’s father covered his daughter’s body with a jacket and placed a small American flag on the stretcher where he was transported.

Dozens of first responders continued to search the site, after operations resumed Thursday afternoon after a 14-hour hiatus due to concerns about site security.

The number of people who are not known after the tragedy dropped from 140 to 126, as authorities reported that many people who were believed to be in the building at the time of the collapse were confirmed safe and sound by search forces, counting 188, according to Levine Cava.

Elsa darkens the horizon

On the ninth day of the search, first responders, supported by colleagues from across the country and also from Israel and Mexico, continue to work amid sweltering heat, high humidity and frequent rains.

Thunderstorms have made work difficult, which could be further complicated by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa in the coming days.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said contingency plans were being adjusted due to the possibility that Elsa, which strengthened Friday morning into a hurricane over Barbados, could impact the area.

Tropical storm-force winds could start here in South Florida on Sunday, “Robert Molleda of the US Weather Service told reporters.” Most likely Monday. “

Elsa is “another significant obstacle on the horizon,” Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said at the same press conference, highlighting the danger posed by the Champlain Towers South building that did not collapse in the collapse. .

US President Joe Biden, who last week declared an emergency in Florida to enable federal aid, extended assistance for debris removal and protective measures on Friday.

The families of the victims are living “hell,” the president said Thursday when he visited Surfside with the first lady, Jill Biden, to comfort survivors and relatives of the victims and thank the rescuers.

No person has been taken alive since last Thursday, except for a 15-year-old boy rescued shortly after the collapse.

Among the residents of the collapsed building were many Latin Americans, Jews and Americans from the northeast of the country.

A Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan were identified among the 20 deceased.

Nine Argentines, six Colombians, six Paraguayans, four Venezuelans, three Uruguayans and one Chilean They are among the disappeared reported by the consulates. But press reports also reported on other unaccounted for from Brazil, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

