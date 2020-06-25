The diva reappeared after the fall she suffered at her Punta de Este home (Infobae)

Susana Giménez settled in his house in Punta del Este, known as La Mary, in the company of his brother Patrick. The driver suffered a domestic accident and was rushed to the Cantegril Sanatorium, located in the department of Maldonado. There he underwent « a procedure to reduce a dislocation in his left elbow, » which was performed under general anesthesia, confirmed Elbio Paolillo, director of the medical center.

The diva fell while trying to climb a ladder carrying her dog Rita, a bag and a wallet. Since she had slippers on, she slipped and hurt one of her arms. After the intervention, she returned to her home and rested for several days. Little by little, she was improving and to bring peace of mind to her fans, she published a video on Instagram in which she looks very healthy.

« They took the cast off !!!!! Little by little I am recovering my normal life. There are still annoying movements. Every now and then I use a scarf to rest my elbow, but I’m already much better. Thanks to all who were interested and sent me their greetings after my fall! And please, if you are going to climb a ladder do not do it with slippers and your hands busy, ”Susana wrote in an ironic tone on the social network.

Susana enjoys her house La Mary, but plans to return to Buenos Aires to fulfill some commitments

In the video he appears walking towards a pond accompanied by his dogs. “We are going to call for lunch. Lunch! ”Shouts the driver as she starts spreading fish food over the water. « Don’t bother the little fish that missed me, » he asks his dogs. « How big they are. Fish come ”, adds the diva.

Giménez and his brother arrived in Uruguay on Saturday May 23 on a private flight. They had to immediately abide by the protocol that governs the country for the health emergency due to COVID-19: comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine in La Mary, located in Rincón del Indio, one of the most exclusive areas of Punta del Este.

This trip in full quarantine generated controversy and the diva was highly questioned. But she went out to defend herself quickly and clarified that she carried out all the procedures to be able to move from one country to another: “I asked for permission (to travel), of course. I have a residence because I have a house here, personnel to pay salaries, and I was very worried. It seems to me that after 65 days locked in my house alone, I had the right to come here ”.

As you could know Teleshow, the driver is preparing everything to return to the country soon. He already notified his relatives about his return to Buenos Aires and assured his closest friends that this return has to do with various commitments made. Another version shows that Susana hurries her arrival to Argentina because she wants her doctors, especially her trusted orthopedic surgeon, the doctor. DruettoI checked his elbow.

Inés Hernández, friend and right hand of the diva, confirmed this information and added: « The idea is to return in a few days because he has commitments made previously. » When asked if she knew how the information of her return trip had been leaked, she commented: “She had a talk with Luis Ventura who asked her if she would return to the country if they had the Martín Fierro party and Susana answered that her idea never It was to stay and live in Punta del Este, but to come and go as he did all his life. ”

