They throw popcorn at Westbrook and he has to be restrained for safety

05/27/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

EFE / Philadelphia

The star base of the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook, had to be detained this Wednesday by security personnel Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, when a spectator threw popcorn at his head while leaving the field injured. Westbrook, though visibly limping from the sprained right ankle he suffered early in fourth period, forgot the pain and became a force that was difficult to control.

With 10:28 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Wizards trailing the Sixers by 17 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoff first-round tie, Westbrook stepped on the foot of the Sixers’ Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz. , and twisted his ankle.

When he left the field to go to the locker room and receive medical treatment, a fan appeared to be throwing popcorn at Westbrook as he was about to enter the field tunnel. This enraged Westbrook, who had to be detained by various team officials and security personnel. The same staff then searched for the bystander sitting by the tunnel, a young man, and was escorted by security shortly after the incident.

Before the incident occurred, Westbrook briefly left the court to work on a different right leg injury after falling while defending Australian point guard Ben Simmons on a post play late in the third quarter.

Westbrook struggled with his shots for the night, scoring just 2 of 10 and finished with a double-double of 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. The Wizards ultimately lost 120-95 and now they are down 0-2 in the best-of-seven tie, while Game 3 will be played next Saturday in Washington.