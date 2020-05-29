Two men who threatened to drop two bombs on the farm of one of their neighbors were arrested this afternoon by police from the Guadalajara Police Station, after their relatives reported them to the authorities.

It happened shortly before 6 pm in the Talpita neighborhood, in Guadalajara. According to information from the Tapatian police, the two men, identified as José Marcelino “N”, 38, and Luis Tomás “N”, 34, threatened their neighbors at the intersection of Sebastián Allende and San Pablo streets.

A report made by their own relatives to 911, in which they reported on the “Two aggressive men with explosive devices”, alerted the police station and when they got to the point they found both of them with the bombs in their possession.

“Textually they said they wanted them to demolish a house because they had problems with one of the neighbors”, explained one of the policemen who attended the service.

According to the settlers, José Marcelino “N” and Luis Tomás “N” are known in the area for their aggressive behavior.

After an analysis on the site by the Tedax group of the Guadalajara Police Station, specialized in explosive devices, it was reported that the bombs contained black powder and had several nails inside, as well as bullets on the outside.

Both men were detained by the elements from Guadalajara and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Federation, who will be in charge of determining their legal situation.

