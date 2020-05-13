Mexico City,- In the first edition of the Young Classic of the eLigaMX, Cruz Azul achieved a relevant victory against Club América with a Giménez poker.

Cruz Azul wins the e- # ClásicoJoven! #TeamSanti continues his good streak, defeats #TeamBenedetti 8 goals to 2 and gets his second consecutive victory. Relive all the goals and best actions of the match. # Challenge #eLIGAMX #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/lsXmiTmXjc – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 13, 2020

The Machine, with Santiago Giménez at the controls, defeated Las Águilas 2-8, with Nicolás Benedetti at the console.

With a goal poker by Santiago Giménez, a double by Jonathan Rodríguez, a goal by Elías Hernández and Roberto Alvarado, La Maquina beat 2-Club at @ClubAmerica in what was matchday 10 of #eLigaMX. #UnaFormaDeVida #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/ydPyFJckGh – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzulCD) May 13, 2020

Santiago Giménez himself, with his virtual player, opened the scoring at 20 ’; Benedetti himself would equalize the count at 24 ’. Elías Hernández and Jonathan Rodríguez would increase the account to three points; Giménez would add to 55 ’, 71’ and 76 ’and Rodríguez would also contribute a double at minute 65. Andrés Ibargüen added the second of America to 88’.

With this result, Cruz Azul reached six points, America stayed with 18 units in the first places in the general table.

With information from the eLigaMX. Photo Courtesy Cruz Azul

