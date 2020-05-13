Mexico City,- In the first edition of the Young Classic of the eLigaMX, Cruz Azul achieved a relevant victory against Club América with a Giménez poker.

The Machine, with Santiago Giménez at the controls, defeated Las Águilas 2-8, with Nicolás Benedetti at the console.

Santiago Giménez himself, with his virtual player, opened the scoring at 20 ’; Benedetti himself would equalize the count at 24 ’. Elías Hernández and Jonathan Rodríguez would increase the account to three points; Giménez would add to 55 ’, 71’ and 76 ’and Rodríguez would also contribute a double at minute 65. Andrés Ibargüen added the second of America to 88’.

With this result, Cruz Azul reached six points, America stayed with 18 units in the first places in the general table.

