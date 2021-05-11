They thought they would meet a dangerous jellyfish on a Mexican beach but it turned out to be the unthinkable

A few days ago ssome photographs went viral from what toapparently it was the finding of a specimen of a jellyfish highly dangerous on the beach of Jicacal, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

A person who was walking on the shore of the beach came across something round and semi-transparent, so the first thing that came to mind was that it was a jellyfish; However, Upon closer examination, he was incredibly surprised.

That round and translucent body had nothing to do with some marine species, since it was actually a silicone breast implant.

The people who came across the implant took various photographs of him and shared them on social networks, quickly becoming viral and generating all kinds of reactions, most of them mocking.

jellyfish that had brought the sea. People were amazed to see what they considered a marine mollusk, but it was until a man dared to turn it over and they realized that it was a silicone implant, it was a breast implant! she had probably fallen out of a bathing suit. pic.twitter.com/emT0CjvUVz – I’m not Paquito (@ fran_morenog84) May 2, 2021

Some users wondered how the breast implant ended up on the beach. Several users indicated that this discovery should not generate so much astonishment if we think about the amount of waste, of all kinds, that ends up going to the sea. Others indicated that there are some swimsuits that come with padding and that probably some bather could have come off.

You are interested in:

A jellyfish stings him in the face and remains tied for more than an hour

Show off on TikTok the octopus you found without imagining the real threat to which it was exposed