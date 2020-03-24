The mother of Tom brady He watched the seven-hour marathon broadcasted by the American network ESPN of the quarterback’s best moments with the New England Patriots.

“I think they think you retired,” Galynn wrote to her son, the top Super Bowls winner.

The release of the pin after 20 years with the Pats, destined for the Tampa Bay BuccaneersIt was the great story of the NFL last week.

With the absence of sports around the world due to the pandemic of Covid-19, the television company decided to make a special space for the six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady, and his mother witnessed the best moments.

“We are watching ESPN. Six or seven hours of Patriots games, “Galynn wrote to his offspring, Tom, who replied,” I love you, Mom! “

Brady, who turns 43 this year, is starting a new stage in his career, as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to live the last moments in the NFL.

