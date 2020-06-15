Atlético de Madrid is very upset with the VAR. In the rojiblanco club they are tired of the double standard that they consider exists between the different teams in the Santander League. The last action that has stung in the Metropolitan was the action between Yuri and Marcos Llorente during the draw to one between Athletic and the mattresses.

In the rojiblanca entity they do not understand the reason why The play between Marcos Llorente and Yuri Berchiche was not reviewed. . side pushed the Atlético de Madrid footballer no ball involved, so in the Madrid team they understand that they should have warned the referee González González to go and review the action on the VAR screen. For having some reference, they compare it with the move from the Seville derby in which Bartra committed a dubious penalty yes it was pointed out.

To transform that penalty, Atlético de Madrid would have already won two points. But there are more plays throughout the course that squeak through the decisions, both the arbitrations and those of the assistants of the VOR room. And is that the red and white entity They understand that the referees can make mistakes, but what they do not understand is how, having this tool, they have not been given five penalties this season.

Because this one of Yuri is added by others. The most remembered, in the derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Casemiro knocked down Morata when the rojiblanco striker entered the area and the referee did not appreciate it. In the repetition it was seen how the Brazilian midfielder trailed the Spanish international with his body and from the VAR they did not enter to notify the referee of that day: Estrada Fernández. The match ended 1-0, so they consider that that day they should have added, at least -because the action was 0-0 on the scoreboard-, one more point.

Months ago, in November, he debuted with Atlético Darío Póveda in front of Granada in Nuevo Los Cármenes. Another tie to one that could have been broken in injury time if Medié Jiménez had pointed the infraction that Víctor Díaz committed on the rojiblanco forward when he was preparing to shoot on goal. Added to the controversies against Athletic and Real Madrid, they would already go for five ‘stolen’ points.

Another penalty that was not indicated and that Atlético de Madrid was very upset against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán. Again 1-1 on the scoreboard and the match at the discount. Morata shoots on goal and Koundé not only touches the ball with his hand, but then protects it between his legs, which would be an indirect fault. Well, neither penalty nor indirect free kick. On the contrary, the falta 9 ’mattress is missing. And all this, in front of a direct rival. Again they did not understand how from the VAR they did not call González González, the same referee as against Athletic. Two more points lost.

The sum of all these controversial actions represent seven points that Atlético considers to have been unfairly left on the road. But there is still an action that, although it did not influence the score, they consider it incredible that the VAR has not entered. Roberto Soldado’s elbow to Ángel Correa in the 1-0 victory against Granada in the Metropolitan. A forgiven penalty, like the expulsion to the Nasrid battering ram that from the VAR they did not indicate. This happened a week after the controversial derby of Casemiro and Morata, which increased the mattress rage, which has grown over the days.